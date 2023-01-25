Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a small wedding ceremony in Las Vegas because it took "all the pressure off".

The 53-year-old star and Ben, 50, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in July, and Jennifer has now revealed that it was her husband's idea to marry in Vegas.

The chart-topping singer - who organised a bigger ceremony for friends and family at Ben's mansion in August - explained to 'Sunrise': "You have all these expectations you can't control and that's why Ben and I decided to get married a month before in Vegas.

"It was his idea and I thought it was brilliant.

"It took all the pressure off about the big wedding we were going to have with our families."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed that she feels like she's in "heaven" with Ben.

The singer and Ben organised a spectacular ceremony in Georgia, and Jennifer subsequently opened up about her wedding in her On The JLo newsletter.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who was also engaged to Ben in the early 2000s - shared: "The truth is everyone's story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same.

"But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally "settling down" in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

"We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. (sic)"