The Yardbirds guitarist Anthony ‘Top’ Topham has died aged 75 after a dementia battle.

His passing was confirmed on Wednesday (25.01.23) by a representative that said he died “peacefully” with his loved ones by his side.

The late guitarist formed blues-rock pioneers The Yardbirds with Keith Relf, Paul Samwell-Smith, Chris Dreja and Jim McCarty in London in May 1963 but left in October and was replaced by Eric Clapton – who also left in 1965 and was replaced by the late Jeff Beck, whose death was announced earlier this month.

The statement from Anthony’s representative said: “Sanderson Rasjid, born Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, passed away peacefully on Monday January 23 surrounded by his family.

“Born in London on July 3 1947, he was 75 years old and had been fighting dementia in his final years.”

Anthony, who played guitar for big names including Christine McVie and Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green after the left The Yardbirds, adopted the name Sanderson Rasjid after he joined the Subud spiritual movement.

In his later life he also worked as an interior designer and was a mural and fine artist.

His old friend Jeff Beck died aged 78 on 10 January from bacterial meningitis, with representatives for the virtuoso guitarist confirmed on January 11 he had “suddenly” contracted the illness.