Prince Andrew has reportedly told friends his reputation may be on the verge of being restored by a “mystery development”.

The 62-year-old Duke of York – stripped of his public duties following revelations over his relationship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – is said to be convinced there is a development on the way as early as February that will change “people’s perceptions” of the shamed royal.

He talks “most freely” about his hopes when out shooting, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday (25.01.23) a source had told them: “He says that details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him.

“He says that it will happen next month.”

The Mail on Sunday also reported at the weekend Andrew is going to launch a bid to overturn the multi-million-pound settlement he reached with one of Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, who accused him of sexual assault.

It’s understood it may be a bid to get Virginia Giuffre, 39, formally known as Virginia Roberts, to retract her allegations he had sex with her when she was a teenager and possible secure an apology.

Virginia maintains Epstein – with whom Andrew was infamously photographed walking in Central Park, New York, just after the financier’s release from jail in 2009 after serving a short sentence for sex offences – paid her $15,000 after she had sex with Andrew in London when she was 17.

She also says he had sex with her two other times – accusations the royal has strongly denied.

There was never a formal admission of liability from Andrew or an apology after he settled with Virginia out of court over the claims in February 2022.

The Daily Mail has also reported that since the death of Andrew’s late mother Queen Elizabeth, he has been “pushing” King Charles for the return of privileges of which he was stripped, including the ability to use the HRH title.

But The Sun reported on Wednesday (25.01.23) night he has been told he can no longer use his suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace, and claimed his possessions have been removed from the property.

A source told the publication: “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew.

“First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.”