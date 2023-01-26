Nikki Bella was "very honest" with Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear the wedding dress from her engagement to John Cena.

The 39-year-old WWE legend - who tied the knot with the 'Dancing With The Stars' professional in August last year after making their relationship official back in March 2019 and announcing their engagement the following January.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I was very honest with Artem. I came to him because I would respect however he would feel with that.

"Artem was just so amazing with it. Not bothered at all.

"Even when the cameras weren't rolling out I was like, 'Artem, be honest. That's how you really feel?' And it really was."

The retired wrestler turned reality TV star - whose discussion with her husband is set to air in the Thursday's (26.01.23) launch episode of new show 'Nikki Bella Says I Do' - revealed Artem, 40, knows her well enough to accept her decision.

She explained: "Artem knows the kind of woman I am. I'm very strong and independent. That dress to me represented who I am and what I loved and my dream.

"I paid for it. It was all me and was never actually worn for an event. I was like, 'Why should I have to pick another dress?' "

Her husband agreed, adding: "To me, if I would have had an issue then I think we'll have bigger problems in our relationship."

Nikki and Cena got engaged in the ring at 'WrestleMania 33' in April 2017, but called off their engagement and cancelled the wedding the following year.

Reflecting further on her dress choice, she said: "What brides will realise when they start searching for the dress is that what you wear is about you as a woman.

"It has nothing to do with the person that you're marrying or the people that are attending. It has everything to do with what you've envisioned for yourself and how you feel."