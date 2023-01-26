Delilah Hamlin has been quietly battling an autoimmune condition.

The 24-year-old model - who is the daughter of 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna and Hollywood actor Harry Hamlin - took to social media to reveal that in the last few years she has had a "tough" time with a chronic issue, but kept her illness quiet for fear of being put in a "sick role."

She wrote on Instagram: "I haven't really spoken on my health lately and if you're new here you're probably confused but for the past few years I've been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I've been silently battling and overcoming. It's definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I've kind of kept quiet because I don't want to be put in a 'sick' role. I've faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I'm going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I've gone through and what I've learned with you."

Deliah - who shared the news alongside an image of an IV drip into her arm - also captioned her post with a quote from televangelist Joel Osteen before thanking a Los Angeles clinic for their help.

It said: "When you feel as though the pressure is too much, it's because you're stronger than you think. You'll never discover how strong you really are until you face pressure that you've never faced. It may seem unbearable, but the fact that God allowed it means you can handle it. He didn't say He'd make a way of escape so you could run from it, but so you can 'endure it' God wouldn't allow you to get in that pressure if he hadn't designed you to handle it. You will always be able to bear whatever comes your way.' Thank you @dripp.iv for helping. [butterfly emoji](sic)"