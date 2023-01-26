Zoom is introducing a new "intelligent conversational" live chat system powered by AI.

The video conferencing software company has turned to AI as a way to provide efficient customer service in a way that reduces handle times for human staff.

In a keynote event and blog post, Zoom has unveiled the Zoom Virtual Agent chatbot, which is said to differ from other corporate systems by using "proprietary AI" and machine learning to process language rather than relying on "extensive" manual coding.

Mahesh Ram, Zoom's head of digital customer experience at Zoom and former founder and CEO of Solvvy, said: "Every leader I speak to is seeking dual outcomes from their CX [customer experience] technology: superior omnichannel resolutions for their customers and an improved bottom line.

“Imagine being able to deliver fast, accurate resolutions in [50 percent] or more of your self-service interactions just weeks after launching.

"Solvvy delivered these types of outcomes for many leading brands.”

Ram - whose company Solvvy was acquired by Zoom in 2022 - pointed to the practicality of the system when it comes to delivering the right experience for consumers.

He added: "Great CX is a table-stakes consumer expectation today. It doesn’t matter whether someone is hunched over a mobile device in the middle of the night or messaging a brand about an order on their lunch break.

“Zoom Virtual Agent exists precisely for this era of high customer expectations and limited business resources.

"Finally, high-quality customer experiences that are ‘always-on,’ accurate, cost-effective, and don’t require expensive development resources are here.”