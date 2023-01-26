Channing Tatum will tell his daughter he was a stripper when she is "old enough."

The 42-year-old actor- who is dad to nine-year-old Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - worked as a stripper before finding fame in Hollywood and went on to create the 'Magic Mike' franchise but explained he will only reveal his past to his daughter when she is old enough to watch the R-rated movies.

He said: "When she's old enough to watch them, we'll have that conversation. There's no version of me not having the conversation of 'Dad didn't just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,' so I'm not gonna lie to her. "

Meanwhile, the '21 Jump Street' star has appeared as titular stripper Michael Lane in two movies of the 'Magic Mike' franchise - which has also spawned a stage show and a TV series - and teased that the upcoming sequel 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' may not be the last instalment of the series.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "THe story is just gonna keep going. I can't tell you there's gonna be another [film]."

Channing was joined by co-star Salma Hayek, who noted that upon the last day of shooting the latest movie - which is set to be released in February - he went "crazy" after having to restrict his diet to appear in shape on screen.

She said: "I think that at some point he was like, 'Oh, I'm glad this is the last one 'cause I don't have to get into this shape again!'

"The day they said wrap, he went crazy! We're going to the wrap party in the cars and he [was in] the other car shoving the pizza [in his mouth], Like the Cookie Monster, but it was the Pizza Monster. He was so happy."