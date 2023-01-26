Donald Trump will be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta, the parent company for both social media platforms, has announced plans to end its two-year suspension of the former US President's accounts.

In a blog post, Nick Clegg - President, Global Affairs - said: "The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances.

"The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able to hear from a former President of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms.

"Now that the time period of the suspension has elapsed, the question is not whether we choose to reinstate Mr. Trump’s accounts, but whether there remain such extraordinary circumstances that extending the suspension beyond the original two-year period is justified."

Clegg said a review that found that Trump's accounts didn't represent a serious risk to public safety at this point.

However, due to his past "violations" - which saw him indefinitely suspended from the platforms following the Capitol riots in January 2021 - he will face heightened penalties for any potential future offences.

Meta's Oversight Board has been set up to review moderation rulings, and the body said the decision to reinstate Trump "sat with Meta alone".

In November, new Twitter owner Elon Musk lifted the site's ban after a poll which saw users narrowly support the decision.

However, Trump has not yet returned and had previously said: "I don't see any reason for it."