Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has become a father for the second time.

The 'Jersey Shore' star and his wife Lauren welcomed daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth - a sister for 22-month-old Romeo - into the world on Tuesday (24.01.23) morning.

Sharing a series of People magazine photos with the couple and their new arrival on Instagram, Mike wrote: "We got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond overjoyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4.

"Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino Born 8:22am 1/24/2023 5 pounds 15 ounces 18 inches.(sic)"

Lauren shared the same photos on her own account and wrote: "Our sweet baby girl is here feeling overjoyed and blessed to introduce Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino to our family. (sic)"

The happy news came just days after Mike gushed about how much he loves fatherhood.

Alongside a series of pictures of himself and Romeo, he wrote on Instagram: "Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best."

The couple - who were high school sweethearts - announced in August last year they were expecting another baby.

Mike captioned an Instagram snap of the family-of-three, soon-to-be four, by the pool: “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023."

Just a little over a year after the birth of their first child, the 40-year-old reality star admitted he was ready to try for another child.

He said at the time: “I think we are ready for baby number two. We keep talking about it and we’re going to start trying.”

Lauren went on to reveal they don’t want to stop at two as the couple has always wanted a big family.

She added: “I feel like we’ve always said three. We love the number three, and it’s just like, good vibes.

“But we’ll see whatever God blesses us with.”