'GoldenEye 007' finally has a release date.

The highly-anticipated recreation of the iconic 1997 N64 shooter will be available on the Nintendo Switch via the Online Expansion Pack membership, and the Xbox with the Xbox Game Pass on Friday (27.01.23).

Microsoft said in a statement: “Xbox is excited to bring GoldenEye 007 to Xbox Game Pass for the very first time – a faithful recreation of a much-loved and iconic title.

“While there are no plans to include online multiplayer as part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox is focused on bringing this title to players in the way they fondly remember, including local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill.”

A port is available only on the Nintendo for players to be able to play online with other players.

The Xbox version, meanwhile, boasts “achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer!”

Meanwhile, the game's original director Martin Hollis just revealed he's keen to make another first-person shooter.

He tweeted earlier this week: "Hello. I’m hiring a software engineer/hacker to make a micro FPS. Initially this will be on a reverse salary basis, £30k/$30k. Work from home. No games experience necessary."