Naughty Dog's co-president Neil Druckmann has insisted there will only be a 'The Last of Us Part 3' if there's a "compelling" story to tell.

Much like the 'Uncharted' series, the developer wants the hit action-adventure games series to go out on a high when it's time.

Druckmann insisted there is no "pressure" from Sony for them to make a follow-up to 2020's 'The Last of Us Part II'.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, he explained: “I know there’s a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not.

“All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we’re very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony — which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we’re owned by Sony.

“They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions — meaning that just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That’s not the case.

“For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.

“Likewise, with The Last of Us, it’s up to us whether we want to continue it or not.

“Our process is the same thing we did when we did Part 2, which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love — just like the first and second game did — then we will tell that story. If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

The game inspired the HBO television series of the same name, which premiered earlier this month.

It's set 20 years after a mass fungal infection caused by a mutation in the genus Cordyceps, which sparked a global pandemic.