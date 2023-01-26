Chelsea Handler "didn't realise" she had been prescribed Ozempic.

The 47-year-old comedienne claimed that her doctor prescribes the controversial medication - which is used for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes but also causes weight loss - to "anybody" and hadn't even realised it was what she was using to shed pounds until a friend pointed it out to her.

She said: "My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody. I didn't even know I was on it. Obviously, now, I can't say her name but she said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'

"I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it. I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, 'I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic.' And I was like, 'I'm kind of nauseous too but I'm not on Ozempic' and she's like 'Are you sure?' and I'm like 'Well, what is it? I'm on Semaglutide' and she goes 'That's Ozempic!'"

The former 'Chelsea Does' star went on to add that she initially thought her nauseous feelings had come from jet lag after a trip to Spain and ended up giving doses of her Ozempic away to her friends because she didn't want to use it herself.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Dadd' podcast, she added: "I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged. I had been there for a month.. I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic, because I realised I didn't want to use it because it was silly.

"It's for heavy people. I have people coming over to my house, and I'm like, ‘OK, I can see you at 1, I can see you at 2.'"