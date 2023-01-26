Jessie Ware is "excited" by tarot card readings.

The 38-year-old pop star - who has been married to Sam Burrows since 2014 and has three children with him - had been in Marrakech speaking to a fortune teller and found the whole process to be "really profound."

She said: "I was having a tarot reading. wasn’t my first one, but it was my first one with Harriet Wien. It was really quite profound and exciting. She’s the most beautiful, passionate, and generous person.

"The fact that she’s doing tarot readings in the corner of a very noisy room and everyone is lining up, I feel very lucky and honoured that she asked to do mine."

Asked if anything about the reading shook her, she replied:" No, it made me quite excited."

The 'Table Manners' host went on to add that she had first visited the Moroccan city when she and her husband were dating and reflected on how things had changed between the two trips.

She told Interview magazine: "I came here when I was 21 with my husband. I wasn’t staying in a five-star hotel then. No, the Medina and the souks felt incredibly the same, my experience is very different, we were 21 year olds.

"It was very exciting then and it’s still very exciting. This time I’ve met such fun people. It’s been a really fun crew, hasn’t it? [It's been] quite raucous."

Meanwhile, Jessie praised her fans for giving her the confidence to be more "sexy" on stage.

She said: "I’m very lucky because I actually think my fans have actually made me a much better performer.

"Touring 'What’s Your Pleasure?', I had newfound confidence on the stage, I was dancing, I had a whip. That was a very new show for me, a different kind of show than if you’d seen me previously for my other three albums.

"I’ve never felt more comfortable, confident, empowered, and sexy, and like I deserved to be on the stage.

"I do think that was through the generosity and support of the record, but also the energy in the room.

"Everyone in that room is willing me to perform and so I think I’ve decided to rise to the challenge, which is really lovely, but it’s very much down to them and making me feel comfortable on stage because they’re there."