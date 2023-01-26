Julia Fox has a "small mouse problem" in her apartment.

The 32-year-old actress - who famously dated rap star Kanye West for two months in 2022 but has two-year-old son Valentino with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev - took to social media on Wednesday (25.01.23) to give fans a tour of her New York pad but revealed that she "appreciates" that they clean up dropped crumbs after explaining that she prefers to live in a smaller home because bigger properties are "wasteful.".

She said: "For me, personally, I don't like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky, especially people that have really big houses. It's just really wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country. I'm not really like that. We do have a little small mouse problem, but it's a problem depending on how you look at it, you know. I kind of let them rock and I appreciate that at night they come out and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor so I'm not going to evict them anytime soon!"

The 'Uncut Gems' star also gave her 1.6 million followers a glimpse into her son's bedroom but revealed that they tend to share a bed and "doesn't care" what anyone thinks about it.

She said: "I put the most effort into this room, I think. I really wanted him to have a cute room. However, he does not hang out in here at all. He only wants to be in mama's room. He doesn't even sleep in there, he sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we're co-sleepers. Sue me. I don't care."