Lauren Sanchez loves Jeff Bezos' "goofy" sense of humour.

The 53-year-old reporter admitted it is always easy to find the Amazon founder - who she has been dating since 2019 - if they get separated at parties because of his distinctive laugh and she's always found him "really funny".

She told the Wall Street Journal: "He's really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.

"When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."

But it isn't often the couple do get separated because Lauren admitted she and the billionaire businessman are "together all the time".

She said: "We love to be together and we love to work together. We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

The couple enjoy downtime on Sundays, with Jeff whipping up "the best pancakes in the world" in the mornings - even though the newscaster is amazed he still needs to consult a recipe.

She quipped: "He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?' "

Last November, the couple revealed Jeff plans to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune to various charitable initiatives and Lauren is proud of the 59-year-old businessman's efforts.

She said: "Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy."

The couple plan to donate to climate, social, and political initiatives but Lauren insisted those benefitting from their "strategic giving" will be carefully vetted.

She explained: "You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places.

"You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously.

"We believe in investing in individuals who are closest to the ground, working hands-on with the people whose lives we all hope to positively touch and transform."