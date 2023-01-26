Royal fans can profess their love with a “cheeky” Prince Harry Valentine’s card.

The 38-year-old prince infamously stepped down from royal duties in 2020, less than two years after he married Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – who was known as Meghan Markle before they tied the knot – and with the situation back in the spotlight because of the release of his memoir ‘Spare’, the designers at Moonpig have used it as inspiration for one of their new offerings for the romantic holiday on 14 February.

The card features a drawing of Harry along with the slogan: “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I'd leave the Royal Family For You.”

The design is available in standard, large, and giant sizes – costing between £3.79 and £9.99 – and the outlet are expecting it to be one of their biggest sellers.

Sarah-Jane Porter Director Global design licensing at Moonpig commented: “We know at Valentine’s Day our customers particularly enjoy sending a cheeky card to their partner, which is why we think this design will be up there as one of our best-selling card designs given how relevant and topical it is at the moment.”

The card is available at https://www.moonpig.com/uk/personalised-cards/p/roses-are-red-violets-are-blue-valentines-day-card/cup001/