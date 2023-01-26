‘The Sopranos’ actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele has died aged 25, three months after she gave birth to a baby girl.

Her passing on 12 January was announced in a recent Facebook post by her mum Belinda Cape, which only came to light on Thursday. (26.01.23)

Belinda said about Odele’s family being devastated by the unexpected loss: “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice.

“Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many.

“Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives.”

John, who played chef Artie Bucco in all six series of ‘The Sopranos’ has not yet commented on Odele’s death or responded to requests for a statement.

Odele’s sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, posted a carousel of pictures in tribute to Odele and said alongside the images: “Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything.

“My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people.”

Odele’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Her funeral service was held at the Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York, and

according to her mum and sister's Instagram accounts she gave birth in early November at Mount Sinai Maternity Ward.

In lieu of flowers, the family have requested donations be made to a GoFundMe that was set up to help ease the cost of Odele’s baby daughter Shiloh’s future education.

The goal was $50,000, and donations are already heading towards $52,000.

John’s former co-star in New Jersey mafia drama ‘The Sopranos’ Stevie Van Zandt, 72, and his wife, Maureen Van Zandt, 71, who also featured as on-screen spouse in the series, gave $500 to the fundraiser and shared their sympathies.

They said alongside their contribution: “Deepest Love and Condolences, Maureen and Stevie Van Zandt.”