Pamela Anderson doesn’t think Tim Allen had “bad intentions” when he allegedly flashed her on the ‘Home Improvement’ set.

The 55-year-old ‘Baywatch’ actress’ claim the actor had exposed himself to her hit headlines when Variety published an extract from her upcoming memoir ‘Love, Pamela’, in which she says the sitcom star showed her his penis on her first day of filming his hit family-friendly ABC show in 1991 when she was aged 23 and he was 37.

She has now defended him in a text to the magazine, reported on Thursday (26.01.23), in which she said pushing boundaries was part of his job as a comic.

Pamela messaged: “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions.”

But her text continued about how his behaviour would now be deemed unacceptable: “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

Pamela says in her book, out on 31 January, she was confronted by Tim wearing a dressing when she walked out of her dressing room, and added: “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath.”

She said Tim told her the incident was “only fair” as he had seen the former Playboy model nude, and admitted she “laughed uncomfortably” at his gag.

Tim has issued a statement saying the incident “never happened” as he “would never do such a thing”.

An old blooper clip of him lifting a kilt in front of his on-screen wife in ‘Home Improvement’, played by Patricia Richardson, has emerged in the wake of Pamela’s claim.

Patricia, 71, has also defended Tim, and told TMZ he was “well-dressed” under the kilt.

She said: “I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”