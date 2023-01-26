Cheryl thinks her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding used the radio to contact her from the afterlife.

The 39-year-old ‘Fight for This Love’ singer was devastated when Sarah died aged 39 in September 2021 from breast cancer but says she has become convinced she contacted her from beyond the grave by switching on Girls Aloud’s ‘Hear me Out’ song on her car stereo – which is also the title of Sarah’s memoir.

Cheryl, who is starring on the West End in the spooky theatre production ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’, told the new issue of Gay Times magazine: “More recently, a song started playing in me car without me car being switched onto Bluetooth or plugged in, and it was a Girls Aloud song.

“It was ‘Hear me Out’ by Girls Aloud, which is even more random because that song... I would have to search back God knows where, I wouldn’t know where to look for it at this point.

“But, it started playing as I got into the car to go on a long journey.

“Very specific, and Sarah called her book ‘Hear me Out’ after that song, so I just knew it was from her.”

Mum-of-one Cheryl, who has son Bear, five, with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, 29, last year said she was overwhelmed by a feeling of “helplessness” when Sarah revealed her cancer was incurable.

She also told MailOnline on Monday (26.01.23) her perspective on life has been changed by Sarah’s death, and said the singer “wasn’t ready to leave”.

Cheryl added she now can’t take her life granted, and said grief has brought her closer to Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh.

She added: “A lot of conversations we had before she left really sparked a different perspective for me, and I’ll carry that.

“She wasn’t ready to leave and I think, ‘Well I’m still here’.

“I’ve got the gift of life to still live, and I’ll do it with her in mind. It does shift a lot of things in your own heart.”

She added about Sarah’s passing increasing the “love” between the Girls Aloud members: “With the loss and our age we just appreciate and love each other so much more.

“We always have loved each other, obviously. But it’s just a different, there's a different depth to it all now.”

Cheryl met Sarah 20 years ago when they appeared on ITV’s ‘Popstars: The Rivals’, which led to the launch of Girls Aloud, which had four number one singles and two number one albums.