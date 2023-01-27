Emily Ratajkowski fears paparazzi shots of her with different men are wrecking her casual dating.

The model, 31, has been photographed kissing and on nights out with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer and Eric André since she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard and has been linked with Brad Pitt, but says even though she is enjoying her new love life, snaps of her out with men can ruin her dates.

She said on the new episode of her ‘High Low’ podcast: “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing.

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows.

“So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

Emily also said she “necessarily want to know” when the men she is seeing have been out with other people, and said being photographed on dates has been “tricky to navigate,” adding it causes her “so much anxiety” and she often ends up feeling “embarrassed” and “apologising”.

She added some of her budding romances have ended as they “got out there too fast, and the pressure of it all became so heightened”.

One of the latest sets of pictures of Emily were of her kissing comedian Eric André, 39, on a break in the Cayman Islands.

Emily, who has 22-month-old son Sylvester with her ex Sebastian, 36, took to TikTok in November to mouth the words to the audio: “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

She also recently told her podcast listeners she feels she attracts the “worst men” and that it’s hard to find partners who can “handle strong women”.