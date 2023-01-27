Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother.

The hotel heiress and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate and now Paris' mum Kathy has shared her joy over the new arrival - congratulating the couple in a statement released on behalf of her and husband Rick Hilton.

She told People.com: "Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents. We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family."

The 41-year-old socialite shared her baby news earlier this week by sharing a picture of the newborn clutching her hand on Instagram and writing: "You are already loved beyond words".

The little boy was born in December little more than a year after Paris and Carter married in November 2021. The former reality TV star revealed they had started the IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) process during the coronavirus pandemic so they could fulfil their dream of becoming parents.

She told People: "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Paris added of the happy news: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."