Prince Harry will address business leaders at a conference in March.

The Duke of Sussex will join the likes of Issa Rae, David Chang, Robin Arzón, Adam Grant and more to discuss "purpose, performance and human transformation" at the $995-a-ticket event for coaching and mental health company BetterUp's two-day Uplift summit in San Francisco.

Announcing their list of speakers, the company - which appointed Harry as their Chief Impact Officer in March 2021 - tweeted: "They’ll be there. Will you?

"Uplift is an immersive two-day summit where leaders, icons, and executives have the opportunity to learn how to drive performance and support their organizations’ most important asset: their people.

"This isn’t just another conference.(sic)"

The description of the 38-year-old prince - who has children Archie, three, and Lili, 19 months, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - in the brief biography of speakers on BetterUp's website makes no mention of his royal position other than his titles.

It states: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist."

And while it hasn't been confirmed yet, Harry is likely to be the conference's closing keynote speaker because the information for the event - which takes place on 7 and 8 March - teased the spot would be taken by "one of the world's most iconic figures you won't be able to see anywhere else."

They added: "This special guest is a powerful voice and global advocate for the personal growth, mental fitness, and human transformation our world demands."

Last October, Harry made a surprise appearance at BetterUp's Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco, joining the firm's CEO Alexi Robichaux and entrepreneur Rein Hoffman for a discussion titled 'The Mental Gale'.

He said on stage: "I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life.' And the more people that we can get that to, the better.

"So from a BetterUp standpoint, what we're trying to do now — the goal — is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses."