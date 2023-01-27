Keke Palmer accidentally let slip that she's having a baby boy on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

The 29-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and while teasing the due date by revealing the unborn tot will either be a Pisces or Aries, which means the baby is due around late March to early April, she told the host the sex.

She said: “My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries.

“Pisces are known to be very deep. They’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy."

Keke recently gushed how "excited" and "nervous" she is to meet her little bundle.

She shared: "I’m very excited, nervous, and curious more than anything because it’s one of those things that no one can really prepare you for.

"More than anything, I can’t wait to get my hands on my baby."

Keke also revealed how her pregnancy has already transformed her life.

She said: "I’m a naturally fast-paced person.

"For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour, that’s me cruising. So yeah, I think in general, whether it’s the holidays or this transition I’m having in my life, slowing down is definitely not something that comes naturally to me."

Keke has used television shows to share updates on her personal life and announced her pregnancy during a recent appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The actress used her opening monologue on the long-running comedy show to "set the record straight" about her pregnancy.

Keke - whose film credits include 'Hustlers' and 'Lightyear' - told the audience: "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am!

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? ... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."