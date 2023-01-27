Pamela Anderson knew "right when [she] got married" that things wouldn't work out with Kid Rock.

The 'Baywatch' actress tied the knot with the 52-year-old singer in June 2006 but they split in November that year, and the 55-year-old beauty admitted she never expected their union to last because she didn't share the same "incredible connection" with the 'All Summer Long' hitmaker that she'd had with first husband Tommy Lee.

Asked when she knew things wouldn't work out with her secund spouse, she said: "Right when I got married.

"Tommy and I... had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it's like, 'Oh, it's not this incredible connection, it's just something else.' Then I slowly try to find my way out."

Pamela - who has sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with Tommy - admitted she went ahead with the marriage anyway because she was desperate to "numb the pain" of no longer being with the Motley Crue rocker.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, she explained: "I was putting people in my life to kind of numb some of the pain and be with someone.

"I don't think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that that was of any value.

"It was more trying to put a family unit back together, but I wasn't really in love. I just was going through the motions and then realizing… there's just nothing like I had with Tommy."

When it came to her whirlwind romance with Tommy - who she tied the knot with in February 1995 after just four days together - the 'Barb Wire' star remembered a "really a heightened kind of romantic beginning."

She added: "That's every girl's fantasy - to be worshipped like that.

"I always felt like romantic love might not be sustainable, so if you want to have that kind of love affair, it's just going to have a season. It's not going to last forever."

Though they split three years later, Pamela said her first marriage had "more good times than bad."

She added: "I wouldn't do it any other way. It was just this wild, wild ride and I made it home in one piece."

The 60-year-old rocker went on to wed Brittany Furlan in 2019 and Pamela - who has also been married to Rick Salomon, Jon Peters and Dan Hayhurst - is pleased he has found happiness.

She said: "He's married and happy and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great. I respect their relationship and [am] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."