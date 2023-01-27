Amy Ryan has joined George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a new Apple thriller.

The 54-year-old actress has been cast in the untitled movie that is written, directed and produced by Jon Watts.

The movie follows two lone-wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job. Clooney is to produce alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures.

Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGuingle are also involved as producers.

Amy already has ties with Apple as she is set to star in the genre-bending series 'Sugar', which also includes Colin Farrell in the cast and has been created by Mark Protosevich.

George previously revealed that he and Brad both accepted lower fees for their work to enable the film to get a theatrical release.

The 'Ticket to Paradise' actor believes that there is a place for movies to "co-exist" on the big screen and streaming platforms.

Clooney said: "And we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great.

"I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist. You know, I do think that there is a version of this that we can do. There’s a lot of movies that are fun to still see on a big screen. You know, the film I’m doing with Julia [Roberts] right now is a Universal film, and it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to see in a room full of people."

Apple won the rights to the movie in a competitive bidding war and George described the process as an "extreme" and "exciting time" for himself and Pitt.

The 61-year-old actor said: "It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I."