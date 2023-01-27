Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga are to star in Ava DuVernay's 'Caste'.

The duo have boarded the movie adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson's acclaimed book 'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents'.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen are also starring in the movie – which is shooting in Georgia.

The ensemble join 'King Richard' star Aunjanue Ellis, who has been cast in the lead role.

DuVernay is writing and directing the project and will also produce alongside veteran collaborator Paul Garnes.

'Caste' examines racism in the United States and the system of hierarchy that has shaped the country.

The tome was described in The New York Times newspaper as "an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote non-fiction book of the American century thus far" following its publication in 2020.

Bernthal will reunite with Ellis after both featured in 'King Richard' – which told the story of how Richard Williams (Will Smith) guided daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) to tennis stardom.

Jon played the role of coach Rick Macci and recalled how he "fought" for a part in the film.

Asked what drew him to the film, the 46-year-old star said: "So much. I fought for this. They didn't see me for it initially. And I really, really wanted to do it.

"What's so beautiful about telling this story is that everybody has some knowledge of (them) – like you said, they're perhaps the biggest sports icons alive right now.

"The script blew me away. I'm an ex-athlete, I'm raising young athletes, and I thought that this story really explored the full spectrum of youth sports and how toxic it can be."