Ramona Singer is "happier and calmer" since leaving 'The Real Housewives of New York City'.

The 66-year-old reality TV star appeared in 13 seasons of the show but was let go last year when producers decided to ditch the original cast and reboot the series with a fresh line-up - and Ramona is adamant the change has impacted her life for the better because filming could be so "stressful".

She told Dailymail.co.uk: "I'm 60 something now, I worked hard my whole life. It's time for me just to enjoy myself. And doing the show is not easy. I mean, people think it's easy. Very stressful, very stressful ...

"I'm happier now and actually I'm calmer. I don't miss it at all."

She went on to insist that everything seen onscreen in the show was real, but she was simply playing an exaggerated version of herself.

The TV star explained: "They didn't tell me what to do, I just knew how to create [drama]. Was that the real me? Not really. Was it me on steroids? Absolutely."

However, even though she doesn't miss working on 'The Real Housewives of New York City', Ramona says it was a "great experience", adding: "I wouldn't trade it for anything."

She is now focusing on other projects and recently gained her real estate licence so she can start selling property.

The TV star concluded: "I really am very blessed and I've been living a very full life. And you know what? I plan to live to 100 and just die in my sleep healthy."