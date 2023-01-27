Mia Goth has hit out at the Academy for not recognising horror movies.

The 29-year-old actress - who recently starred in slasher flick 'Pearl' and can next be seen in another scary film, 'Infinity Pool' - insisted the Oscars need to "change" because nominations aren't always based on the "quality" of a project, with certain genres routinely ignored.

Asked why she thinks horror films are scarcely recognised by the organisation, she told 'Jake's Takes' host Jake Hamilton: "I think that it's very political.

"It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There's a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations. "Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I think that's true. I think a lot of people know that."

"A change is necessary."

And Mia thinks the inclusion of more popular genres would encourage more people to watch the ceremony.

She added: "A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really, [to nominate horror movies]."

To date, 1991's 'The Silence of the Lambs' is the only horror movie to have won the coveted Best Picture accolade.

Jordan Peele, whose critically-acclaimed 'Nope' was snubbed from the shortlists this year, won Best Original Screenplay in 2017 for his debut feature film 'Get Out', with the movie also featuring on the shortlists for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as a Best Actor nomination for its lead, Daniel Kaluuya.

The Academy Awards take place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on 12 March and will be broadcast live on ABC.