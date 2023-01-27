Brendan Fraser felt "energised" by his role in 'The Whale'.

The 54-year-old actor has been nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the obese English professor Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's movie and relished the challenge of playing the character.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Brendan said: "I didn't feel scared. I felt – I don't know – energised. I felt enthusiastic. I felt like, 'That's going to be a good challenge. That's new. I haven't seen that before.'

"I felt really inspired. And I also felt like it was something I wanted to do so bad, I could feel it in my bones. And the feeling of also having had that many times before in my life – in my career – and seeing that ship sail enough times."

The star – whose film work stalled after he claimed that he was sexually assaulted by the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Philip Berk in 2003 – added: "I didn't know if it was really going to come together. It was almost a 'too good to be true' kind of feeling, until we really got underway.

"And it never really left me in some ways, until I saw it myself, alone, for the first time. And my jaw dropped."

Sadie Sink stars in 'The Whale' as Charlie's estranged daughter Ellie and Fraser had high praise for the 'Stranger Things' actress.

He explained: "This kid is good. Her talent precedes her years of experience. I watched her every day just get the gold star in every way that I have not seen a young actor know how to be that precise, that inventive; how to be that consistent; to have that perfect elocution without being affected.

"I could go on and on, and, I promise you, I want to. But she's just terrific."

The full interview with Brendan Fraser can be read on the Digital Spy website via https:/www.digitalspy.com/movies/a42648967/brendan-fraser-the-whale-sadie-sink/