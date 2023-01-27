A priest has claimed he was tortured by demons singing a Rihanna song in hell.

Pastor Gerald Johnson from Michigan suffered a heart attack seven years ago and he's convinced he briefly descended into hell where he got a glimpse of the fiery torment awaiting him which involved horrifying renditions of the pop star's hit track 'Umbrella' and 'Don't Worry Be Happy' by Bobby McFerrin.

Speaking in a video posted on TikTok, he explained: "My spirit left my physical body. I thought I was going upward, because I thought that I had done so much good in this lifetime and helped so many people, and made so many decisions that were Godly decisions.

"But as opposed to me going up, I went down. I went literally into the centre of the earth. That’s where hell is ... It just blew me away, it still baffles me to this day."

Johnson added of the demonic music section: "There was a section in Hell where music was playing. It was the same music we hear on the Earth, but opposed to entertainers singing it, demons were singing it.

"While up here, you can listen to music to get over a break-up like 'Don't Worry Be Happy' or 'Umbrella', but down there every lyric to every song is to torment you."

Johnson was resuscitated and says he then travelled back up to Earth from the depths of hell - and he says the vision means there must be a link between demons and popular music.

He added: " On Earth a lot of the lyrics and music are inspired by demons. People come into contact with demons who give them lyrics for the purpose of controlling people on Earth."