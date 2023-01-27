Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell have posed with photographs of themselves as children for BOSS' new campaign.

The German brand's upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 campaign is all about documenting the journey each star featured has gone through to become "their own BOSS."

Demi Lovato and Latin star Maluma also posed with their portraits.

Alongside her photo, in which the young star has a giant netted hair bow in her hair, Paris wrote on Instagram: "You have to sliv to become a BOSS #BeYourOwnBOSS."

"sliving" is one of Paris' famous catchphrases - along with "That's hot" and "loves it" - and is slang for slaying and living your best life.

Paris getting nostalgic about her childhood comes after she welcomed her first child via surrogate.

The 41-year-old socialite took to social media to share a picture of her clutching onto her and husband Carter Reum's baby boy's hand.

She wrote on Instagram: "You are already loved beyond words"

The former 'Simple Life' star admitted she and Carter, also 41, are "exploding with love" for their newborn.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other.

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

In December, Paris admitted she and Carter - who married in November 2021 - had started the IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) process during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down.

"We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."