Shania Twain has vowed to never let "fashion and society determine" what she should or shouldn't wear.

The 57-year-old singer insists she is "comfortable" in her own skin after posing naked covered in mud for an alternative cover of her new album 'Queen of Me', and she will wear what she wants, even if the outfits are intended for younger people.

She said: “Now I’m an older woman, and women in menopause’s bodies are changing.

“When you’re in menopause and your body’s changing, they’re not making fun, attractive clothes for women in their 50s. It’s all made for teens and people in their 20s. I was like, ‘Screw that, I’m gonna start getting comfortable, literally in my own skin, naked.'"

The 'You're Still The One' hitmaker is no longer afraid to look in the mirror and embrace her natural self.

She added in an interview with Music Week magazine: “I did a naked photo shoot and it took so much courage.

“Because when you’re in your late 50s, you don’t look in the mirror anymore. You can ask all kinds of women, you’ll get a very similar answer: they prefer the lights are down when they take a bath, they make love in the dark – it’s a very common frame of mind that women get into. I’ve had enough of that. I am an ageing woman, and I don’t want to have to shroud myself – and I don’t want fashion and society to determine what I should wear and what I shouldn’t wear. I own this now, I’m taking ownership of this, I’m comfortable in my own skin, I’m doing a photo shoot with all my clothes off. I’m going to sit and look at these photographs, I’m going to face these fears. And I’m going to find the beauty in this.”