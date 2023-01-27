Twitter is being sued for leaving up posts targeting Jewish people and denying the Holocaust.

Two European groups are taking legal action against the microblogging site for allegedly failing to take down six anti semitic posts shared on the website back in 2021.

Germany - the country where the case is taking place - prohibits by law anti semitism and Holocaust denial.

Twitter - which is now owned and run by Elon Musk, who acquired the site for $44 billion last year- have not cited the case in their communications, which is largely carried out by the 51-year billionaire via his own personal Twitter page.

Avital Grinberg, the president of the European Union of Jewish Students - one of the groups pursuing the action - told BBC News: "Twitter has betrayed our trust.

"By allowing hateful content to spread, the company fails to protect users - and Jews in particular."

Hate Aid - who have joined Avital's organization - urged the social media giant to act.

Josephine Ballon, their legal representative said: "Twitter assures it won't tolerate violence on its platform. Users have to be able to rely on that."

Back in 2021, the Campaign Against Antisemitism - who Twitter joined forces with pre-Elon - highlighted how the company was not doing enough to combat the problem of hatred towards Jewish people on the site after they only removed 400 out of 1,000 anti semitic tweets.

Twitter was called out for not being quick enough to take down anti-semitic tweets by the British rapper Wiley in 2020.