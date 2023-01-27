Hackers are targeting politicians and journalists, says UK spy officials.

The National Cyber Security Centre has warned about fresh attempts to illegally obtain data from certain groups and people - those investigating the goings on within Iran and Russia - in a “ruthless” manner.

The NCSC - which forms part of the GCHQ - emphasised the suspect attacks were not going after private citizens but rather specific persons and groups like politicians, journalists, activists, think tanks and others.

One of their methods of acquiring information include impersonating another person, offering an invite to a Zoom call with a bugged code that if clicked on could allow the hacker into their computer.

Paul Chichester, the head of the group said: "These campaigns by threat actors based in Russia and Iran continue to ruthlessly pursue their targets in an attempt to steal online credentials and compromise potentially sensitive systems.

He “strongly” recommended people and groups to adhere to internet safety tips and “remain vigilant”.

Paul added: "We strongly encourage organisations and individuals to remain vigilant to potential approaches and follow the mitigation advice in the advisory to protect themselves online."

It is believed they are aiming for a very small pool of people - believed in be under a 100 - and their impact is considered to be small.

No information about the hackers origins were divulged but media reports have recently circulated that have made connection to hackers operating for the Russian and Iranian regimes following similar methods identified by the NCSC.