Sylvester Stallone has accused Pamela Anderson of giving a "false and fabricated" account of their encounter.

The 55-year-old actress has claimed she was offered a "condo and a Porsche" to be the 'Expendables' star's "number one girl" but she rejected his advances, and the 76-year-old action star has now hit back and insisted he said no such thing.

In her upcoming Netflix documentary 'Pamela, a Love Story', the former 'Baywatch' star reportedly said: “He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘Number one girl.'

“And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s Number two? Uh-uh.'

“He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.'

“I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that.”

Sylvester's representative has denied the interaction on his behalf.

The spokesperson told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

The 'Rocky' actor isn't the only star to dispute one of Pamela's stories.

The 'Barb Wire' star claimed in her new memoir 'Love, Pamela', that Tim Allen "flashed" his penis at her on the 'Home Improvement' set when she was 23 and he was 37.

She wrote that she was confronted by Tim wearing a dressing gown when she walked out of her dressing room, and added: “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath.”

She said Tim told her the incident was “only fair” as he had seen the former Playboy model nude, and admitted she “laughed uncomfortably” at his gag.

Tim then issued a statement saying the incident “never happened” as he “would never do such a thing”.

And the blonde beauty has now defended the veteran actor, insisting she didn't think he had "bad intentions".

She texted Variety - who published the extract about the 'Toy Story' star- to say: “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions.

“Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”