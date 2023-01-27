Lisa Rinna can't be replaced on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The reality TV regular recently announced she is walking away from the show after eight years but producers on the show won't be trying to find a new castmember to replace her because it's just not possible to fill the shoes of the fan favourite.

Speaking to New York Post column Page Six during a panel at the 2023 Realscreen Summit in Austin, Texas, executive producer Alex Baskin explained: "I think you never look to replace someone who just departed - because there is only one Lisa Rinna."

When asked about who could be brought in as a new castmember, Baskin added: "I think you look for someone who is going to both fit in and stand out ...

"You want someone who has relationships with the rest of the group, someone who will be a real girlfriend to them and, at the same time, someone who will make a distinct impression."

Lisa announced her exit from the show in a statement published by People.com which read: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Her husband Harry Hamlin later insisted his wife had made the right choice, telling the publication: "[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years. I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show.

"Now it's time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along."