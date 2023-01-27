Katie Price wants to bring out her own range of mobility scooters.

The 44-year-old former glamour model - whose previous business ventures have included equestrian clothing, perfume, and nutritional supplements - needed help getting around when she broke both her feet on holiday two years ago, and she admitted her experiences then have inspired a new idea.

She said: "I was going to bring a range of mobility scooters out after I broke my feet, when I had life changing injuries two years ago. I have got four mobility scooters that are kitted out. So I might bring out a range of mobility scooters."

The ex-'Loose Women' star is also planning to sell off her underwear later this year.

She added: "I'm also going to do a theatre tour after the summer selling my memorabilia because I've got so much stuff like bras and other items."

And Katie - who has five children from previous relationships - also wants to go back to school so she can embark on a new career.

She said: "And I still want to train to be a paramedic. I was training to be a registered nurse before I got into this industry, but I didn't finish it. So I am a caring person. I love people but people don't ever get to see that side."

Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019 and faces the prospect again at an upcoming hearing, but she isn't too concerned because money "is not everything in the world" and she thinks finances have contributed to many of the problems in her life.

She told Nigel Farage on GB News: "I've had money and then lost money and it is not everything in the world. In fact, it's the root of all evil in my life.

"You know, I've had to pay this person, that person, then that person. You realise who your real friends are when you go through a tough time."

Katie split from fiance Carl Woods late last year but she hasn't given up on finding love again.

She said: "I'm still looking for friendship and stuff and love.

"I've never given up but it is hard, isn't it? It is hard. But I'm a survivor."