Jon Peters has left Pamela Anderson $10 million in his will.

The 77-year-old producer was married to former 'Baywatch' actress Pamela, 55, for a total of 12 days in early 2020 but explained that he is leaving her the money "whether she needs it or not" because he will "always love" her.

He told Variety: "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

At the time of their separation, Pamela - who is mother to model Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 24, with ex-husband Tommy Lee but has also previously been married to Rick Salomon, Kid Rock, and Dan Hayhurst - insisted that the marriage was not legally binding and Jon is said to have ended their union over a text message.

The message, obtained by UsWeekly, read: "This whole marriage thing … has scared me. It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair. Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me."