Priscilla Presley is on a "dark, painstaking journey" since losing her daughter Lisa Marie.

The tragic star was the only daughter of actress Priscilla, 77, and her late ex-husband Elvis Presley but she passed away earlier this month at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest and Priscilla took to social media on Friday (27.01.23) to thank everyone for their support.

She tweeted: "I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. [broken heart emoji]"

Earlier this week, thanked people for their condolences following the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley - who was honoured in a public celebration of life at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday (22.01.23).

She tweeted: "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched mewith your words. t has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

Priscilla also spoke at the memorial service at Graceland where she spoke o behalf of her granddaughter and described Lisa Marie as an "icon" and a "superhero".

She said: "I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote, for all of you. And this says it all.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, and a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one. Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood o known about her. But as she always said, I'll do my best.' "