Sylvia Syms has died at the age of 89.

The actress shot to fame in the 1950s as she starred alongside the late Sir John Mills in the war film 'Ice Cold in Alex' and in her later career appeared alongside Dame Helen Mirren as The Queen Mother in the 2006 biopic 'The Queen' but her children Beatie and Ben Edney confirmed on Friday (27.01.23) that she had passed away "peacefully" that morning.

In a statement, they said: "Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning. She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed."

Sylvia – who was married to Alan Edney from 1956 until 1989 - had been living at Denville Hall, a care home in London for those in the entertainment industry, at the time of her death and her children went on to thank the home for the care they had provided their mother until her death.

The statement continued: "We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Denville Hall for the truly excellent care they have taken of our Mum over the past year."

Sylvia started her career as an understudy in West End theatre before going to receive her first major film role as the rebellious Jane Carr opposite Anna Neagle in 1956 drama 'My Teenage Daughter'

before going on to star opposite Dirk Bogarde in the 1961 film 'Victim' as the wife of a homosexual barrister

Sylvia was nominated for a BAFTA for her role in 1974 drama film 'The Tamarind Seed', which she starred in alongside Julie Andrews and Omar Sharif and in her latter years found success on the small screen with roles in BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' and ITV drama series 'At Home with the Braithwaites', before making her final acting appearance in an episode of 'Gentleman Jack; in 2019.

Away from the spotlight, Sylvia served on the board of the Stars Foundation for Cerebral Palsy charity with late wartime singer Vera Lynn and in 1975 was the head of the jury at the 25th Berlin International Film Festival.