Hilary Duff is feeling "optimistic" about the idea of a 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot.

The 35-year-old actress became a teen idol by playing the title role in the Disney Channel show during the early 2000s and was due to return to the part for a new series by the online streaming platform Disney+ when it was scrapped in 2020 but is hopeful that the project could come to fruition in the future.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', when a viewer asked her if she would agree to another reboot of the show she said: "Of course! Disney+ was very new and I think they were figuring out their...and we were figuring out our...I'm optimistic!"

The 'Younger' star last played the role of insecure teenager Lizzie in the show's 2003 cinematic spinoff 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' - which included her hit single 'What Dreams Are Made Of' - and upon announcing the decision to cancel the reboot noted that it had been an "honor" to play her but noted how she would ultimately want any revival series to be ah "honest" representation of her signature character.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves," she continued. "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."(sic)