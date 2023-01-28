Jason Struggles has "always struggled" with his mental health.

The 43-year-old actor explained that he often feels a "sense of impending doom" but decided to explore the stigma around mental illness as he stars opposite Harrison Ford in new Apple+ comedy'Shrinking' - which focuses on a man who tries counselling for the first time - and admitted that in real life he has asked for help "so many times" after realising that there was "no reason" for him to spend his life so unhappy.

He said: "I'm pretty conscious of my own mental health. I have always struggled a bit with anxiety and some sense that something is wrong and a sense of impending doom. At some point, I decided there's no reason to spend my life not feeling good, so I tried to acquire some tools, therapy being one of them, to feel like everything is okay."

The 'How I Met Your Mother' star went on to add that with his new role, he encouraged show writers to make his character "likable" and wanted the audience to feel like his character Jimmy had been "doing his best" in life.

He told Yahoo! Entertainment: "I think what I brought to the table was I seem to have established some sense that I'm like your best friend. What I said to them was, 'We should push this character as far to the edge of likability as we can, and use this really good sentiment [that I've built up] for evil, and have him get it wrong. Have him get it wrong a bunch, because I think that you'll still feel like, 'He's doing his best.'"