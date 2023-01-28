Susan Sarandon has insisted that her career gave her kids a "unique" experience growing up.

The 76-year-old actress is mother to blogger Eva , 37, with ex Franco Amurri as well as Jack, 33, and 30-year-old Miles with Tim Robbins and following her daughter's comments that growing up in the celebrity world was like a "circus", explained that giving her brood the experience of travelling the globe was one of the "best things" she could ever have done for them.

She said: "You kind of spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people... You become so, so close almost like family. And then one of the things that's really disorienting about the acting world is then, when the project is done, a lot of times everyone just goes their separate ways and you kind of just disappear back into real life.

"It can be really sad sometimes... it's always a unique experience to grow up that way. I think everyone likes to go to the circus, so I don't see any problem with that as long as all the animals don't get too out of control. I think our life is unusual and they're exposed to lots of [things]. I dragged them with me whenever I worked, so they went all over the globe. I think it's one of the best things that I ever gave them, that view of their place in the world.

The 'Maybe I Do' star went on to claim that she will not speak to her daughter over the comments but will consult her therapist and revealed that she keeps tabs on her children by looking at their social media.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "Also, they're very flexible and adjustable and I think that's a really, really important thing for kids to have that adults have., no apologies here. I'll talk to her therapist, but I don't apologise. I go to Instagram, I go to Twitter. They tell me a lot," she said. "I go to my daughter's blog and that tells me a lot."