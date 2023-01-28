Julie Bowen propositioned Harry Styles at his LA concert.

The 52-year-old actress showed up to Harry's 'Love On Tour' show at The Forum in Inglewood last week, clutching a homemade heart-shaped sign which read "Harry I'm old, but I know what I'm doing."

Julie shared a reel of herself with the sign on Instagram and tagged Harry's official Instagram account in the video.

The 'Modern Family' actress was previously married to Scott Phillips from 2004 to 2018 and they share sons Oliver McLanahan, 15, and 13-year-old twins John and Gustav.

However, she insisted she would come out of "dating retirement" for Harry, 28.

Speaking previously, she said: "You're asking me if I'd come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles? Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!

"He's just bringing the joy and the light and the 'Watermelon Sugar.' You just feel good about the whole experience."

Julie added during the show’s ‘Five Second Rule’ game her three celebrity crushes were Harry, Timothée Chalamet, and guest host Adam DeVine.

She also revealed she once fell in love with a gay woman who didn’t like her “in that way”.

She told Becca Tilley on her ‘Quitters’ podcast: “I’m straight. I’ve always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn’t love me back.

“She liked women, but she didn’t like me in that way.

“It never really took off so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality.”