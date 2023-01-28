Susan Sarandon felt "safe" working with Richard Gere.

The 76-year-old actress has teamed up with 'Pretty Woman' star Richard, 73, to appear in new romantic comedy 'Maybe I Do' - in which they play a set of parents each having an affair with their daughter's in-laws - and explained that he is a "great listener" on set.

She said: "I feel safe working with him, which makes me braver because I know that he's present, and he listens. Well, play is a very good word to say. I mean, it felt playful. It felt, again, safe in a way. And that's when you can be playful because I knew he had his thing down, and I could, therefore, have my thing, and that he would support me. I mean, there wasn't a lot of improvisation, but there was some give to how things came down and how we expressed it, and how we danced."

The Academy Award-winning actress - who joins the star-studded cast also consisting of Emma Roberts, Diane Keaton, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macey went on to explain that the reason behind her career is the "connection" she develops with her co-stars while shooting a role.

She told Collider: "I mean, that's why you do it, really, is because we all want connection. Not so much to be seen by an audience, but the feeling ... I do anyway. The collaboration of having a tribe of people that are putting this together, and the connection that you have when you have a moment with somebody, for me, that's extraordinary. So if you can find other actors that are prepared, so they're not thrown if you do something a little bit different, that's when it's the most fun."