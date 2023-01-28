Disney has called for the fan-run 'Club Penguin Legacy' to be closed down.

The private server of the multi-player 'Club Penguin' - which was discontinued in 2017 - is a "free-to-play, clean-room reverse engineering" game.

However, Disney has requested it ceases all its operations.

In a statement, the entertainment conglomerate said 'CPL' is: "A significant concern for the preservation and continuation of the original game and its community."

However, the 'CPL' team insisted it acted in "good faith" and did nothing to damage the legacy of the game and has pleaded with Disney to "reconsider" its decision.

It comes a year after 'Club Penguin Rewritten' was taken down.

Three people were arrested for running the unofficial version of the game, which had millions of users.

In 2020, the BBC found players "simulating sex and exchanging racist and anti-Semitic abuse" on another version of the game.

'Club Penguin' launched in 2005.

Players used cartoon penguin-avatars and played in an antarctic-themed open-world

Two years after its release, it had more than 30 million user accounts. In July 2013, 'Club Penguin' had a whopping 200 million registered user accounts.

It was replaced by 'Club Penguin Island' in 2017, however, it was short-lived and discontinued in 2018.