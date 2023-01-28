343 Industries has reassured gamers that it will still develop 'Halo' despite recent staff layoffs.

After last week's news that Microsoft was letting 10,000 staff members go, including members of the 'Halo' team.

In a Twitter statement, 343 insisted: “Halo and Master Chief are here to stay. 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great.”

Former 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer designer Patrick Wren wrote: “Wish everyone there the best for a bright future.

“Despite whatever issues had happened, I’m damned proud of the game we shipped together. Halo was an inspiration to getting me in this industry and it should continue to do so for others.”

The studio's head Bonnie Ross left last September, with Multiplayer Director Tom French leaving in December.

What's more, Joseph Staten has left 343 after they “made the difficult decision to restructure elements of our team, which means some roles are being eliminated.”

However, he will remain at Microsoft.

Staten has been helping other staff members who were let go find new jobs.

He tweeted on January 20: "Hey folks, right now I’m 100% focused on helping people who lost their jobs find great new ones.

"The outpouring of support from other studios has been amazing. Please, keep it coming.

"If you’d like a reference for someone you’re considering, my DMs are open."