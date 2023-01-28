Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey want the 'Mean Girls' musical movie to have a "fresher palette".

The pair are adapting their musical for the big screen and composer Jeff revealed his hopes that the songs will attract a wider audience.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "Right now, the day-to-day is more about the movie adaptation that we’re working on. We’re super involved with that. What we’re trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette. To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you’re sitting eighth row at a Broadway show or the Pantages. It’s kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We’re kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it’s really fun."

Lorne Michaels is producing the movie for Paramount Pictures, with Tina penning the script and Jeff and lyricist Nell Benjamin working on the music.

Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp will star, with Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. directing.

And Jeff revealed he and wife Tina love working together.

He said: "We know when to get out of each other’s way when we’re working together. Like who’s taking this part? Who’s doing that? Who needs to push harder on getting the script done for this? We’re just around each other all the time. Same office, all the time. She’s a hilariously fun person to be around.”