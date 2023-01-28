William Shatner and Elizabeth Martin have reconciled.

Almost three years after the 91-year-old 'Star Trek' actor and his 64-year-old spouse divorced, William and Elizabeth have decided to give their relationship another go.

Speaking to The Mirror, Shatner said: "'My wife… she is the zest of life. She brings the flavour."

When asked what spice she could be compared to, William quipped "Mustard?" while Elizabeth said "Cinnamon".

The couple made their first official outing as a couple since their reconciliation at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills.

When asked if he is considered a living legend at home as well as at work, William replied: "Well, I think getting out of bed every morning and breathing… I am, like, 'Wow'. I am a legend, I am breathing and I am still alive."

William and his fourth wife Elizabeth separated after 18 years of marriage in February 2019. They officially divorced the following year.

As part of the settlement, William kept his Studio City home and a ranch in Three Rivers, California, near Sequoia National Park.

Elizabeth received their Malibu Cove home and their house in Versailles, Kentucky, along with a share of her family farm in Indiana.

She also kept their 2015 Mercedes Benz ML65, 2007 BMW X5 and a 2004 Ford Explorer.

Shatner was married to his first wife, Gloria Rand, from 1956 to 1969 and they had three daughters Leslie, Lisabeth and Melanie, together.

In 1973, he tied the knot with actress Marcy Lafferty, before they divorced in 1996. In 1997 he married Nerine Kidd, who died aged 40 in 1999.