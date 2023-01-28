Hilary Duff says she is close friends with her ex Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie.

Hilary, 35 - who is married to Matthew Koma - dated Joel from 2004 to 2006 but the pair have stayed friendly and now their families are close as they live near each other.

She told 'Watch What Happens Live': "I have a good relationship with their whole family. We actually hang out all the time.

"I was just in [Nicole's] driveway, honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day. She wouldn't, she was asleep by eight.

"But now we get them to hike together all the time. And you know what? It’s lovely.”

And, Hilary revealed that her husband Matthew, 35, likes to play pranks on her and Joel.

She said: "My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of the best things about him. Right when they moved in, for some reason Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [brother Benji Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day with like, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.'”

Speaking in 2007 after their split, Joel, 43, insisted he and Hilary were still close.

He said: "Every girl I’ve ever dated I have respect for, and I always try to leave them on good terms. I don’t see the necessity to be friends with anyone you’ve dated but definitely out of respect of the time, you have to be kind of respectful and that’s what I try to do.

"People can say or think whatever they want … so in my reality, it’s kind of irrelevant. I’m always the kind of person that does the right thing and keeps my side of the street clean."